Business brief

Agritech platform AgriBazaar on Friday said it has signed an agreement with Rivulis to distribute the latter's irrigation products and solutions to farmers on its platform.

''The partnership with Rivulis will play a critical role in our efforts to provide farmers with best-in-class pre-harvest technologies. I am confident that the collaboration will enable our farmer customers to get better yield and price realisation through this initiative,'' AgriBazaar co-founder and managing director Amit Mundawala said in a statement.

In the first phase of the partnership, AgriBazaar will facilitate purchasing and installing Rivulis' drip irrigation systems for the sugarcane farmers on its platforms.

