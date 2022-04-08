Left Menu

Exports up 37.57 pc to USD 9.32 bn during Apr 1-7

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 21:14 IST
India's exports grew by 37.57 per cent to USD 9.32 billion during April 1-7, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry.

Exports excluding petroleum increased by 24.32 per cent.

Imports during the period rose by 8.29 per cent to USD 10.54 billion, the data showed.

India's merchandise exports soared to a record high of USD 418 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal on higher shipments of petroleum products, engineering goods, gem and jewellery and chemicals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

