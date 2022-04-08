Exports up 37.57 pc to USD 9.32 bn during Apr 1-7

India's exports grew by 37.57 per cent to USD 9.32 billion during April 1-7, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry.

Exports excluding petroleum increased by 24.32 per cent.

Imports during the period rose by 8.29 per cent to USD 10.54 billion, the data showed.

India's merchandise exports soared to a record high of USD 418 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal on higher shipments of petroleum products, engineering goods, gem and jewellery and chemicals.

