Left Menu

MSRTC conductor from Kolhapur found dead near bus depot in Mumbai; no foul play suspected

A 43-year-old employee of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC from Kolhapur district was found dead near Parel bus depot in central Mumbai early on Saturday, police said.The deceased, Mahesh Lole, a resident of Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur, worked as a bus conductor, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 11:30 IST
MSRTC conductor from Kolhapur found dead near bus depot in Mumbai; no foul play suspected
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 43-year-old employee of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) from Kolhapur district was found dead near Parel bus depot in central Mumbai early on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, Mahesh Lole, a resident of Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur, worked as a bus conductor, an official said. Police did not suspect any foul play in his death, as they said that it appeared to be case of natural death. The body was found at a time when a large number of employees of the state transport body, which has over 90,000 persons on its payrolls, have been on strike since November 2021. On Friday, a group of MSRTC workers held a fierce protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, accusing the veteran leader of not doing anything to help them. ''Lole had come to Mumbai four days back to participate in the ongoing agitation of ST employees, but did not go to Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, where the workers are protesting. After the examination of CCTV footage of the area from where the body was recovered, it was found that he was spotted in Dadar area on Friday,'' he said.

The body was found in the wee hours of Saturday and a case of accidental death was registered at Dadar police station in this connection, the official said.

''No injury marks were found on his body, but police are awaiting the post-mortem report,'' he said. The family members of the deceased were informed about his death and his body will be handed over to them after the post-mortem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States
4
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022