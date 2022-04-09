Left Menu

Indian banana and baby corn get market access in Canada

Fresh baby corn and banana from India will soon be exported to Canada as the Canadian authorities have granted market access for these farm products with immediate effect, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 13:16 IST
Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, met Cameron MacKay, Canadian High Commissioner in India.. Image Credit: ANI
Fresh baby corn and banana from India will soon be exported to Canada as the Canadian authorities have granted market access for these farm products with immediate effect, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said on Saturday. The negotiations between National Plant Protection Organisations of India and Canada on market access for Indian banana and baby corn resulted in Canadian market access for these commodities, it said.

Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, met Cameron MacKay, Canadian High Commissioner in India, on 7th April here to discuss the issue. MacKay informed that the export of fresh baby corn from India to Canada may begin from April 2022 after updation of directive D-95-28: Plant Protection Import and Domestic Movement Requirements for Corn and the Automated Import Reference System (AIRS), according to a statement released by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

"Based on the technical information provided for fresh banana by India, Canada has approved banana for entry into Canada with immediate effect," it said. This decision of the Government of Canada would immensely benefit the Indian farmers growing these crops and would also enhance India's export earnings, the ministry added. (ANI)

