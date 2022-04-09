IMD's Twitter handle hacked
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 20:51 IST
The India Metrological Department's (IMD) Twitter handle was hacked on Saturday evening and efforts were on to restore it, officials said.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the hacking.
This comes at a time when the IMD handle has been attracting a lot of traffic due to the ongoing intense heatwave in parts of India.
''The Twitter handle has been hacked and we are trying to restore it,'' IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.
