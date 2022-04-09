Left Menu

Mumbai: new DCP posted to area following protest at Pawar's house

Updated: 09-04-2022 22:36 IST
A day after striking MSRTC employees staged a surprise protest at NCP president Sharad Pawar's residence in south Mumbai, a deputy commissioner of police was given charge of Zone II of the city police.

The Pedder Road area where Pawar's bungalow is located falls in the jurisdiction of Mumbai police's Zone II.

Earlier DCP-Zone II, Saurabh Tripathi, was recently suspended in an alleged extortion case, an official said.

The additional charge of the area was with DCP Yogesh Kumar (Headquarters-II), he said.

After Friday's protests by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation outside Pawar's bungalow which seemed to have taken police by surprise, Nilotpal was deputed as DCP Zone-II, the official said. Earlier Nilotpal was posted as DCP (Crime), he said. Police have also started an enquiry as to whether there was any dereliction of duty by concerned police officials which led to the incident, the official further said.

