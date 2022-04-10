Left Menu

Egypt's urban inflation accelerates to 10.5% in March

Some analysts expect inflation to increase by even more in the months ahead. Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, jumped to 10.1% year-on-year in March from 7.2% in February, the central bank said on Sunday, its highest since June 2018.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-04-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 19:30 IST
Egypt's urban inflation accelerates to 10.5% in March
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt Arab Rep

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation accelerated in March to 10.5%, its highest in nearly three years and faster than analysts had expected, data from the state statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Sunday. The inflation figure, up from 8.8% in February, was greater than a median forecast of 10% in a Reuters poll of 14 analysts.

The price increases were caused in part by commodity shortages after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sending inflation above the central bank's 5-9% target and its 9.25% overnight lending rate. Some analysts expect inflation to increase by even more in the months ahead.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, jumped to 10.1% year-on-year in March from 7.2% in February, the central bank said on Sunday, its highest since June 2018. "The rise in inflation trends is widely expected and will peak by August 2022, after which it will start to normalise," said Radwa El Swaify of Pharos Securities Brokerage.

CI Capital's Sara Saada, meanwhile, said the government was expected to increase fuel prices this month. "Accordingly, we expect monthly inflation to peak in April to record annual inflation between 12.5-13%, which reflects higher petroleum products prices," she said.

Naeem Research said the increase was largely attributable to higher commodity prices and the devaluation of the currency on March 21. "With the full impacts of the Egyptian pound depreciation (of 15% versus the dollar) expected to filter down into the economy, we expect inflation to rise further in April," it said in a note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022