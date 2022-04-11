Left Menu

SocGen agrees Rosbank sale as it prepares Russian exit

"With this agreement (...) the group would exit in an effective and orderly manner from Russia, ensuring continuity for its employees and clients", the French bank said in a statement. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered a barrage of financial sanctions from the United States, Europe and Britain, prompting Western companies to sell their Russian assets.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 12:06 IST
SocGen agrees Rosbank sale as it prepares Russian exit
Societe Generale Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

French bank Societe Generale has agreed to sell its stake in Rosbank and the Russian lender's insurance subsidiaries, it said on Monday.

The transaction to transfer SocGen's 99% stake in Rosbank to Interros Capital, a Russian business linked to oligarch Vladimir Potanin, requires regulatory approval, SocGen said. "With this agreement (...) the group would exit in an effective and orderly manner from Russia, ensuring continuity for its employees and clients", the French bank said in a statement.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered a barrage of financial sanctions from the United States, Europe, and Britain, prompting Western companies to sell their Russian assets. The Rosbank deal will dent SocGen's CET 1 capital ratio by about 20 basis points, it said, adding that the ratio would remain "comfortably above" the company's guidance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022