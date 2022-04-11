Lawyered eyes 150 million revenue through partnerships

Lawyered is looking forward to raising USD 1million for the next phase of growth and expansion of the business. Spendings from the amount raised will be bifurcated to strengthen the operations teams. Through this partnership, Lawyered is looking forward to supporting its clients in their claim settlement process. Currently, Lawyered is on a mission to ensure that every citizen has the “Right Legal Support”. And Lawyered is also solving users problems of Access, Awareness and Affordability. Lawyered has partnered with 350+ accelerators, co-working spaces and incubators. As part of the association each of the startups working out of or incubated in these spaces will become eligible for “Lawyered’s Membership for Startups and Business. Lawyered’s Membership is a subscription offering for Startups and businesses. It’s an annual subscription plan. As part of the subscription members get access to free consulting and guidance across all their legal and compliance needs. Lawyered is a legal tech initiative designed to change the way people interact with and within the legal industry. Founder and CEO of Lawyered Himanshu Gupta says, ''we are here to make you legally empowered and on a mission to ensure that every citizen has access to the right legal support'' Lawyered currently attends to 95% of all district courts in India. Cumulatively lawyered has already solved 20,000 plus legal issues on its platform. Lawyered also has customers based out of the logistics sector like Bharat Logistics, Express Roadways Pvt Ltd, Om Logistics and more. PWR PWR

