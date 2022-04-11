Parekh Integrated Services, Announces Aggressive 10 year Growth Plan on their 40th Anniversary

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Parekh Integrated Services Pvt. Ltd., (PAREKH), a leading logistics and supply chain solutions provider established in 1981, has recently announced its aggressive growth plans for the upcoming decade, right up to their golden jubilee. The plans were announced on the grand celebrations marking the completion of 40 years in business. These include expanding PAREKH’s portfolio and reach, while also adopting technology and automation across the supply chain network to increase efficiency. Implementing Environment friendly and Sustainable solutions into warehousing and logistics is another focus point of the company. PAREKH started as humble distributors of Pharma products in 1981 and eventually diversified its portfolio and established a strong presence across key locations with robust logistics support for a multitude of industries. From specializing in Warehousing solutions to the recent foray into latest value-added services of kitting and assembly of Medical Devices under manufacturing license as per new MDR, the company’s growth over these years is indeed commendable. Speaking about the company’s journey and current expansion plans, Mr. Vikram Parekh, Chairman at Parekh Integrated Services Ltd., said, “We are immensely delighted to have completed 40 years in an industry as dynamic and competitive as logistics industry. We are also grateful for the trust and support offered to us by our clients, which made it possible for us to achieve this milestone without aggressive investment in marketing and sales! Despite the industry going through several ups and downs during the last few years, our company has been able to consistently increase its customer base and deliver top-notch services with advanced tech adoption. Built firmly on structured networks, PAREKH efficiently delivers customized solutions for its clients. Going forward, PAREKH has set goals and targets to reach newer milestones by bringing together top talent and cutting-edge technology, so as to realize our vision to continue deliver excellence to our clients.” PAREKH offers 3PL solutions such as storage and distribution, cold chain management, inventory management, CHA services & Custom bonded warehouse services, international freight forwarding, transportation, AR management, information technology and value-added services, so principal companies can have access to essential solutions pertinent to their business under one roof. Catering to key industries such as Healthcare, Chemical, Paints, and Agriculture, among others, PAREKH has 310+ warehouses covering more than 2.5 million sq. ft area across the nation. PAREKH’s value added 3PL services include assembly and kitting, sorting, stuffing, tagging, labeling, packaging, bundling, strapping stretch wrapping services etc. which has enabled the company to reduce delivery timelines of its clients to a significant extent. As the company commemorates its 40 years of inception, it has carefully charted out goals for its next decade, which include ambitious plans to expand and further optimize its logistics operations with focus on key areas such as technology adoption, expansion of reach, and green supply chains, among others. With a strong presence in over 70+ cities, the company now aims to expand its operations to hit the milestone of having 100 cities under its belt in the coming years to meet requirements of specific customer and excel in last mile deliveries. The company also plans to increase its specialized state of the art vertical warehouses across India. PAREKH currently caters to 8,500 pin codes of the 19,000 pin codes across the country and aims to continue serving these with enhanced operational efficiency as well as a stronger employee base. With ESG Initiatives being a priority and to ensure maximum sustainable approach, PAREKH is already leveraging Solar panels, Natural Daylight Solution, STP Units, LED Lights, Inverter ACs, ERV System, RI MHE Battery Charger, HVLS Jumbo Fans, IoT based solution for central monitoring and control, Paperless operations, Water meters, Energy meters, and E-Vehicles, among other efforts, to assist businesses with sustainable, eco-friendly solutions. The company has also employed the latest MIS and automation systems along with specialized ERP systems and interfaces to effectively cater to the last mile delivery needs of its clients with improved visibility and transparency into the supply chain. Conforming to the highest quality of standards, PAREKH stands strong on its core values such as customer-centric approach, operational excellence, timely decision making, transparency and integrity. About Parekh Integrated Services Pvt. Ltd.

Parekh Integrated Services Pvt. Ltd. is a 3PL solutions provider that aims to build sustainable, agile and resilient supply chains with cutting-edge, tech-enabled solutions. With over 4 decades of vast experience, Parekh Integrated Services Pvt. Ltd. caters to a wide range of industries with customized, customer-centric solutions. At the core the values and the culture of trust and transparency would be of utmost importance, with relationships being garnered to ensure the entire ecosystem is nurtured and creates happiness and smiles across our employees, customers and the society. For more information, please visit: www.pispl.in.

