Rajasthan's Commercial Tax Deptt earns Rs 50,883 cr revenue in FY22

The Commercial Tax Department of Rajasthan earned a record revenue of Rs 50,883 crore in last financial year.

According to an official statement, the department collected revenue of Rs 50,883.48 crore in 2021-22, registering a growth of 25.91 per cent as compared to the previous fiscal year.

The department earned Rs 4,574.17 crore in March itself and Rs 48,111.51 crore in the year through Value Added Tax (VAT) and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Commissioner of Commercial Tax Department, Ravi Jain said that in 2021-22, Rs 10,469 crore more was collected as compared to the previous year. He said the department has also got significant success in preventing revenue loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)