Left Menu

Sensex slumps 482 points; IT, energy, banking stocks slide

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex slumped 482 points on Monday dragged by heavy selling pressure in IT, energy and banking and financial stocks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-04-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 17:08 IST
Sensex slumps 482 points; IT, energy, banking stocks slide
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex slumped 482 points on Monday dragged by heavy selling pressure in IT, energy and banking and financial stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex slumped 482.61 points or 0.81 per cent to 58,964.57 points against its previous session's close at 59,447.18 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day in the red at 59,333.18 points and slumped to a low of 58,894.40 points in the intra-day. The Sensex had gained 412.23 points or 0.70 per cent on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept key policy rates unchanged in its first monetary policy review of the current financial year.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange fell 109.40 points or 0.62 per cent to 17,674.95 points against its previous session's close at 17,784.35 points. The Nifty had gained 144.80 points or 0.82 per cent on Friday. There was heavy selling pressure in IT stocks. HCL Technologies slumped 2.73 per cent to Rs 1133.80. Infosys slipped 2.67 per cent to Rs 1766.65. Wipro fell 2.16 per cent to Rs 571.20.

Banking and financial stocks also witnessed heavy selling. HDFC slumped 1.39 per cent to Rs 2423.85. HDFC Bank dipped 1.25 per cent to Rs 1496.20. Axis Bank fell 1.20 per cent to Rs 785.40. However, ICICI Bank rose 0.71 per cent to Rs 759.70. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries closed 0.27 per cent down at Rs 2609.80. L&T slumped 2.72 per cent to Rs 1780.60.

Only seven of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex closed in the positive. ICICI Bank, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, Ultra Tech Cement, and Nestle India were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022