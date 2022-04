Veranda Learning shares debut on mixed note; settle with 17 pc premium on BSE

Shares of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd made a mixed debut on the exchanges on Monday, where it settled with 17 per cent premium on BSE against the issue price of Rs 137.

In contrast, on the NSE, it ended at Rs 131.25 apiece, lower by 4.19 per cent. Earlier in the day, it opened at Rs 125, a discount of 8.75 per cent. During the day, shares of the company hit a high of Rs 131.25 and a low of Rs 125.

The stock made its debut at Rs 157, a gain of 14.59 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 20.32 per cent to Rs 164.85. The stock settled at Rs 160.40 apiece, a gain of 17 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 22.89 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 30.43 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The initial public offering of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited was subscribed 3.53 times late last month.

The Rs 200-crore public offer had a price range of Rs 130-137 a share.

The company offers diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline-hybrid and offline-blended formats to students, aspirants and graduates, professionals and corporate employees.

