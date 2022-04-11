Left Menu

Veranda Learning shares debut on mixed note; settle with 17 pc premium on BSE

During the day, shares of the company hit a high of Rs 131.25 and a low of Rs 125.The stock made its debut at Rs 157, a gain of 14.59 per cent on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 17:30 IST
Veranda Learning shares debut on mixed note; settle with 17 pc premium on BSE
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd made a mixed debut on the exchanges on Monday, where it settled with 17 per cent premium on BSE against the issue price of Rs 137.

In contrast, on the NSE, it ended at Rs 131.25 apiece, lower by 4.19 per cent. Earlier in the day, it opened at Rs 125, a discount of 8.75 per cent. During the day, shares of the company hit a high of Rs 131.25 and a low of Rs 125.

The stock made its debut at Rs 157, a gain of 14.59 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 20.32 per cent to Rs 164.85. The stock settled at Rs 160.40 apiece, a gain of 17 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 22.89 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 30.43 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The initial public offering of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited was subscribed 3.53 times late last month.

The Rs 200-crore public offer had a price range of Rs 130-137 a share.

The company offers diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline-hybrid and offline-blended formats to students, aspirants and graduates, professionals and corporate employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022