Left Menu

ICRA expects stable outlook for office, retail real estate segments

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 17:36 IST
ICRA expects stable outlook for office, retail real estate segments
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Credit rating agency ICRA on Monday said it expects the outlook for commercial real estate segment to remain stable during the current fiscal year.

''ICRA expects the outlook of commercial real estate, both of the office segment and the retail malls segment to be stable for FY2023. The revision in the outlook for retail malls from negative to stable factors in the improvement in the rental incomes backed by contractual escalations in rentals and strong rebound in trading density,'' it said in a statement.

The demand drivers for retail malls stem from the relaxation in permitted occupancies of multiplexes and release of multiple big budget films and improved footfalls and sharp recovery in retail consumption, the rating agency said.

ICRA noted that the outlook for office space continues to be stable.

The stable outlook is supported by the resumption of back-to- office plans and robust hiring in the tech sector.

"The footfalls are expected to reach pre-Covid levels in FY2023, however, the average spend per footfall is likely to witness some moderation when compared to FY2021-FY022,'' said Mathew Kurian Eranat, Vice President and Co-Group Head, ICRA.

The rental income of malls in FY2023 is expected to surpass FY2020 levels by around 4-6 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022