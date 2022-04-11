Governing body of National Mineral Exploration Trust to meet on 13th April

The governing body of National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) will meet on 13th April under the chairmanship of Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi to review and provide directions to mineral exploration works in the country, according to an official statement released on Monday. The fourth governing body meeting of the trust will be attended by Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve and Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh who are members of the governing body.

The governing body also has six ministers of State Governments holding charge of Mines and Geology from the states of Assam, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, who are also expected to attend the meeting. The 4th governing body meeting will be held to review the working of NMET and also to provide directions for further momentum in mineral exploration keeping in view the increasing requirement of the strategic and critical minerals in the country, the Ministry of Mines said in a statement.

"It is expected that the governing body will contemplate and finalise crucial policy decisions regarding financial incentives to State Governments to carry out mineral exploration as well as the involvement of the private sector in exploration activities," it said. The National Mineral Exploration Trust was established in 2015 with an objective to increase mineral exploration in the country. The governing body lays down the broad policy framework for the functioning of the Trust and to review its working. (ANI)

