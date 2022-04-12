Left Menu

TCS shares jump 1.13 pc after Q4 results

Share price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose by 1.13 per cent on Tuesday a day after the company announced 7.4 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-04-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 12:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Share price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose by 1.13 per cent on Tuesday a day after the company announced 7.4 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31. TCS share was trading 1.13 per cent higher at Rs 3738.20 at the BSE at 12.15 pm. The company's share rose despite weakness in the market. The benchmark Sensex was trading 398 points down.

Trading in TCS shares started in the negative at Rs 3680 against its previous day's close at Rs 3696.40. However, the scrip witnessed good buying support later in the day. The scrip rose to a high of Rs 3738.60. TCS, India's largest IT firm, on Monday, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,926 crore for the quarter ended March 31, posting year-on-year growth of 7.4 per cent.

The company's consolidated revenue during the fourth quarter of 2021-22 jumped to Rs 50,591 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 15.8 per cent. TCS is the first among the Nifty 50 companies to announce its quarterly results.

For the full financial year 2021-22, TCS posted a consolidated profit of Rs 38,327 crore as compared to Rs 32,430 crore recorded in 2020-21, registering a growth of 18 per cent. (ANI)

