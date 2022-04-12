Log9 Materials to provide fast-charging battery solution to electric commercial vehicle maker EKA

Bengaluru-based startup Log9 Materials will provide its advanced fast-charging battery solution to electric commercial vehicle maker EKA, which unveiled its maiden e-bus E9 early this month.

The two entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect, Log 9 said in a release on Tuesday.

The Bengaluru-based company offers its fast charging advanced battery solution, RapidX, to EV makers in the country.

Log9 said it will provide RapidX batteries to EKA's electric vehicles, including their recently-launched pure electric bus Range, EKA E9, and soon-to-be-launched range of light commercial vehicles (LCVs).

EKA is a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries.

Following the launch of respective vehicle platforms, as a part of the collaboration, the two partners will be targeting to deploy at least 10,000 InstaCharged LCVs and over 200 e-buses within a year, said the release.

The vehicles will be deployed initially in Mumbai and Pune Metropolitan regions, and later rolled out across other metros and geographies, it added.

The company claims its RapidX batteries are the first-of-its-kind batteries in the country for electric buses and small commercial vehicles (SCVs) that come with 15-years warranty, long cycle life (of greater than 15,000 charge-discharge cycles), and are powered by InstaCharge battery technology.

This enables charging time of less than 30 minutes on both the LCV and e-bus platforms of EKA, it said, adding that both these LCVs and e-buses powered by Log9's batteries will be made available to the market at scale in the next 3-6 months.

''We are happy and proud to partner with EKA to integrate our RapidX batteries for the first time into its e-bus and LCV trucks that will be particularly useful for inter-city logistics and movement purposes,” said Akshay Singhal, Founder-CEO, Log9 Materials.

Log9's RapidX batteries will enable InstaCharging these vehicles in less than 30 minutes, which in turn will lead to less waiting times or downtime and increased vehicle utilization on roads for the end-users, he said.

''We are confident that this long-term partnership between Log9 and EKA will go a long way to revolutionize EVs in India, while in parallel furthering our mission of Pioneering Responsible Energy and promoting zero-emission electric mobility,” said Singhal.

''We are pleased to announce this new strategic alliance with Log9. I am confident that both EKA and Log9 will put India on the global roadmap. EV adoption is no more a choice but a necessity and with such collaborations, we will be able to transform the sector to greater heights,” Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA and Pinnacle Industries Limited.

EKA looks forward to creating a new ecosystem in global CV electric mobility that is equipped with powerful technology for mass adaptation, he added.

