Uttar Pradesh Ensures Fairness: Massive Arrangements for 2026 Board Examinations

In an unprecedented move, over 53 lakh students are gearing up to take the Uttar Pradesh Board examinations at more than 8,000 centres starting Wednesday.

The board exams, set to run from February 18 to March 12, 2026, have seen 53,37,778 registrations, encompassing both class 10 and 12 students. Stringent measures, including a new state-level control room and an anti-malpractice law, aim to maintain the integrity of the exams.

UP's Minister of State for Secondary Education, Gulab Devi, inaugurated measures to ensure transparency and prevent misconduct, emphasizing the necessity for fairness in public examinations. Examination security is bolstered with secure reserves of question papers, CCTVs, and live monitoring technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)