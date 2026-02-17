Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Ensures Fairness: Massive Arrangements for 2026 Board Examinations

Over 53 lakh students in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to take the Board examinations in 2026, with stringent measures to ensure fairness. A state-level control room and laws against malpractice have been set up, and high-tech monitoring will be employed across over 8,000 centres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:34 IST
Uttar Pradesh Ensures Fairness: Massive Arrangements for 2026 Board Examinations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, over 53 lakh students are gearing up to take the Uttar Pradesh Board examinations at more than 8,000 centres starting Wednesday.

The board exams, set to run from February 18 to March 12, 2026, have seen 53,37,778 registrations, encompassing both class 10 and 12 students. Stringent measures, including a new state-level control room and an anti-malpractice law, aim to maintain the integrity of the exams.

UP's Minister of State for Secondary Education, Gulab Devi, inaugurated measures to ensure transparency and prevent misconduct, emphasizing the necessity for fairness in public examinations. Examination security is bolstered with secure reserves of question papers, CCTVs, and live monitoring technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netherlands Face India in a Monumental T20 World Cup Showdown

Netherlands Face India in a Monumental T20 World Cup Showdown

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Avalanches in the French Alps Claim Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Avalanches in the French Alps Claim Lives

 France
3
Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

 India
4
Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026