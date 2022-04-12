Left Menu

Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 3,34,884 units in Mar qtr of FY22

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 13:14 IST
Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 3,34,884 units in Mar qtr of FY22
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Tata Motors Group on Tuesday reported a 2 per cent year-on-year growth in global wholesales, including Jaguar land Rover (JLR), at 3,34,884 units in the March quarter of FY22.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY22 were at 1,22,147 units, higher by 12 per cent over the same quarter of the earlier fiscal, the company said in a statement.

For all passenger vehicles, global wholesales declined 4 per cent at 212,737 units in the March quarter of the just-concluded fiscal as compared to Q4 FY21, Tata Motors said.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 89,148 vehicles, including 12,622 units delivered by CJLR, it said.

CJLR is a joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles, which is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR, according to the statement.

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter under review stood at 19,570 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 69,578 vehicles, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022