Copper futures rise on spot demand

Copper prices on Tuesday rose by 0.76 per cent to Rs 814.15 per kg in futures market on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 6.15 or 0.76 per cent to Rs 814.15 per kg in a business turnover of 3,919 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in spot demand.

