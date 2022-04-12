Putin says that Russia can't be isolated

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that his country can't be isolated.

Speaking on a visit to the Vostochny space launch facility in Russia's Far East, Putin said Tuesday that Russia has no intention to isolate itself and added that foreign powers wouldn't succeed in isolating it.

He said that "it's certainly impossible to isolate anyone in the world of today, especially such a huge country as Russia." Putin added that "we will work with those of our partners who want to cooperate." Putin's visit to Vostochny marked his first known trip outside Moscow since Russian launched military action in Ukraine on Feb. 24. Putin toured space facilities together with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

