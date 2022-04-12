Hero Electric and ElectricPe collaborate to expand access to charging infrastructure across India

• This partnership will play a key role in enabling access for Hero Electric's customers to ElectricPe's extensive charging infrastructure network • To meet the demand of 40,00,000 charging stations by 2026, the association is a step ahead to fortify and build the existent charging infrastructure NEW DELHI, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With 2 million electric vehicles estimated to be plying the roads by 2026, building the charging infrastructure for EVs has become paramount. Addressing the infrastructure demand, Hero Electric, India's No.1 electric two-wheeler company, announced its partnership with ElectricPe, India's most trusted EV charging platform, to set-up charging points pan-India for its customers. The collaboration entails Hero Electric riders to access ElectricPe's charging network, as the company recently committed to setting up 1,00,000 charging points by the end of this year. The charging point network will be nestled in residential complexes, offices, malls, and other establishments, hence mitigating the range anxiety issue. The alliance will help strengthen the charging network and propel EV adoption across the country.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, ''A robust charging network is crucial for the growing EV sector for faster adoption of EVs across the segment. This association will provide a seamless charging and EV riding experience to customers by easing the accessibility through ElectricPe's charging points that are getting installed on a large scale across the country. With our vision and commitment to advancing the growth of EVs, we are working rigorously to scale up the charging infrastructure. We are confident that the partnership will aid in sustaining the push towards EVs and facilitate a smooth transition towards clean and green mobility solutions.'' ''Our goal from day one has been to help make the transition to electric mobility smooth by making it inclusive and convenient for consumers pan-India for their varied commuting activities. In line with this, we are thrilled to partner with the biggest players in India - it validates the trust we bring to the market. The association with Hero Electric will further our goal to bring clean and affordable access to charging to a billion Indians, right at their doorstep,'' said Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, ElectricPe.

ElectricPe is a B2C EV charging and demand generation app that offers EV users a one-stop platform to access EV charging points, which also tracks real-time usage, ensuring a trusted network for users. Founded in May, 2021 by Avinash Sharma and Raghav Rohila, the company makes accessing and using charging points simple, seamless, and efficient. Committed to delivering the best experience to their consumers, Hero Electric continues to pioneer efforts to accelerate a robust charging network by setting up junctions at local kirana stores and other common zones to ease EV charging for consumers.

About Hero Electric India Hero Electric is one of the oldest and India's Largest Electric two-wheeler company and has been at the forefront of the electric 2-wheeler industry. The company's manufacturing unit is in Ludhiana, and it sells a wide range of electric scooters catering to a wide spectrum of customers. Hero Electric currently has over 700 (and rapidly expanding) sales and service outlets spread across the country along with a widespread charging network and trained roadside mechanics on EVs. It has a lot of firsts in the industry ranging from developing and launching the first lithium ion based electric scooters in India to launching the unique concept of charging stations for anywhere, everywhere charging. With over 4 lakh electric two-wheelers in India, the company has been delivering sustainable travel solutions over the past 14 years and counting & has played a crucial role in developing and promoting the EV market in the country.

About ElectricPe ElectricPe is building India's most trusted charging platform for electric vehicles. Co-founded by Avinash Sharma and Raghav Rohila in May, 2021, the company makes access to charging points simple, seamless, and efficient. The company's next-gen technology helps users discover charging points and identifies the best while facilitating charging in any station across the country. It does this by leveraging a nationwide network of charging points and independent charge point operators. For more information, please visit: https://www.electricpe.com PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)