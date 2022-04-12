Employee Growth platform Courseplay appoints Pankaj Baradia as Vice President Sales

Mumbai, April 12, 2022: Courseplay, the AI powered employee experience platform that focuses on transforming employee growth through learning, announced the appointment of Mr. Pankaj Baradia, as Vice President of Sales.

Pankaj will take charge of sales team leadership. He will also be responsible for accelerating Courseplay’s revenue through expanding presence in new geographies, development of new channels, and contributing extensively to the company’s marketing and business strategies.

Mr. Arjun Gupta, Founder & CEO, Courseplay said, “Pankaj is an outstanding addition to our Courseplay team, as he brings a deep blend of enterprise-building experience and what it takes to deliver client success. As Courseplay continues its rapid growth and focuses across the APAC & EMEA regions, Pankaj’s sales leadership, and his strong background in building top performing teams will further expedite Courseplay’s growth”.

“I am honoured to join the Courseplay team. My vision would be to build on the solid foundation developed over the last six years. Employee experience and HR Tech as a whole are the fastest growing segments in the enterprise SaaS sector with SaaS spending across companies of varying operational sizes projected to reach a value of $500 billion by the year 2025. Courseplay is perfectly positioned to help its clients digitally transform their workforce for better employee experience and compete in the modern, digital marketplace,” said Mr. Pankaj Baradia, Vice President- Sales, Courseplay.

Pankaj brings over 12 years of sales and leadership experience to Courseplay, with 9 of those years in the highly dynamic start-up ecosystem. Pankaj has gained expertise in Enterprise Management, Business Development through major Corporates, developing procedures, service standards & operational policies for business excellence.

About Courseplay: Courseplay is an AI-powered employee experience platform that focuses on transforming employee growth through learning. Courseplay brings to the table end-to-end solutions in training delivery, employee engagement, workflow automation and impact measurement. Till date the start-up has engaged more than a million employees across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. With over 100,000+ activities offered in the form of e-learning titles, behavioural scorecards, coaching evaluations, performance management, assessments and more, the breadth and depth of services is one of the reasons that makes Courseplay a perfect choice for industry-leading companies.

Courseplay specializes in global implementations for enterprises, often with complex business processes. Courseplay has extensive expertise in the industries like Manufacturing, Distribution, E-Commerce, Aerotech, FMCG, Cosmetics & Healthcare, Innovative Retail, High-tech, ITeS and media/entertainment industries. Further information about Courseplay can be found at www.courseplay.co.

