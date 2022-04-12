Greaves Electric Mobility partners with Mesha Energy Solutions for battery technology

Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with Mesha Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd to improve battery technology for its products across the portfolio.

Through the partnership with Mesha Energy Solutions, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mesha, Inc. based in the USA, the company will be able to provide faster charging and better driving experience to its electric vehicle (EV) customers, Greaves Electric Mobility said in a statement.

The patented solutions of Mesha Energy Solutions deliver faster charging and longer life cycle of batteries while an integrated charge balancer ensures that batteries are charged and operate under optimal conditions, it added.

''Battery is an integral part of EV and this association with the company is part of our strategy to create an enabling and robust EV ecosystem,'' Greaves Electric Mobility's Chief Technology Officer Ram Rajappa said. ''To deliver on our promise to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in India, our partnership with Mesha will help in delivering higher performance with advanced battery technology solutions to not only our customers in India but across the globe and strengthen our leadership position in EV,'' he added.

''The solutions that we offer are battery agnostic and enhance the performance of conventional batteries. We are excited about our partnership with Greaves Electric Mobility as the wide network of the company will help us to take our solutions to millions, hence establishing a stronger integration for Indian and international markets,'' Mesha Inc Founder and board member of Mesha Energy Solution Kannankote Sriram said.

Greaves Electric Mobility is the electric mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Ltd. It sells electric two-wheelers under the Ampere brand, electric-rickshaw ELE and electric three-wheeler under the Teja brand.

