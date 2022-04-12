Taneira launches flagship store in Chennai

Taneira, the women's ethnic wear brand from TATA Group company Titan, has unveiled its flagship store in the city which is also the 20th outlet in the country, the company said on Tuesday.

Jayashree Muralidharan, Industries department, Special Secretary to Tamil Nadu government, inaugurated the store at Anna Nagar in the city in the presence of Titan Company Ltd. Managing Director C K Venkataraman, Taneira chief executive officer Ambuj Narayan, Titan Company Ltd regional business head south Sharad.

''We are elated to launch our flagship store in Chennai...we eagerly look forward to welcome our customers, right in time for the festive shopping on the auspicious occasion of Puthandu (Tamil New Year),'' Venkataraman said, in a press release.

Tamil New Year is celebrated on the first day of Tamil month 'Chithirai' every year. It falls on April 14.

