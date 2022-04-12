Live Updates - Ukraine expands war crimes probe around Kyiv

Ukrainian prosecutors are expanding their war crimes investigations in northeastern suburbs of Kyiv after Russian forces withdrew.

Reports of killings of civilians have primarily focused so far on the northwestern suburbs such as Bucha, but the Prosecutor-General's Office on Tuesday said it was also looking into events in the Brovary district, which lies to the northeast.

Russian troops advanced into that area last month before retreating to focus on fighting in eastern Ukraine.

The Prosecutor-General's Office said the bodies of six civilians had been found with gunshot wounds in a basement in the village of Shevchenkove and that Russian forces were believed to be responsible.

Prosecutors are also investigating an incident in which they allege Russian forces fired on a convoy of civilians trying to leave by car from the village of Peremoha in the Brovary district, killing four people including a 13-year-old boy.

In another incident near Bucha, five people were killed, including two children, when a car was fired upon, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors did not say when they believed the incidents occurred.

Putin said during a visit to the Vostochny space launch facility in Russia's Far East that the West mistakenly expected its sanctions to undermine Russia's stability.

He said that “the Russian people always strengthen their unity in a difficult situation''.

He insisted that it will be the West that will be shaken by growing instability, fuelled by public dismay over galloping inflation.

The Russian leader also lashed out at European leaders, describing them as Washington's stooges and saying that they are conducting policies harmful to their nations.

___ MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia will press on with its military action in Ukraine until its goals are fulfilled.

Putin said the campaign is going according to plan. He said it is not moving faster because Russia wants to minimise losses.

He said during a visit to the Vostochny space launch facility in Russia's Far East that the “military operation will continue until its full completion and the fulfilment of the tasks that have been set”.

Putin claimed that Ukraine backtracked on proposals it made during talks with Russian negotiators in Istanbul, resulting in a deadlock in talks and leaving Moscow no other choice but to press on with its offensive.

___ MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said the Russian economy has successfully resisted new Western sanctions over Ukraine.

Speaking on a visit to the Vostochny space launch facility in Russia's Far East, Putin said that Russia's economy and financial system withstood the impact of the Western sanctions “blitz” and the ruble has recovered its losses.

Putin argued that the sanctions will backfire against the West.

For example, he said that Western restrictions on fertiliser exports from Russia and ally Belarus will drive up global fertiliser prices, eventually leading to food shortages and increased migration flows.

Putin said that “common sense should prevail” and added that the West should “come back to reason and make well-balanced decisions without losing its face”.

He contended that “they won't be able to shut all the doors and windows”.

He argued that new Western restrictions on high-tech exports will encourage Russia to move faster to develop new technologies, opening a “new window of opportunities”.

