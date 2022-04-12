Left Menu

MP: Two killed in bus-motorcycle collision in Jhabua

PTI | Jhabua | Updated: 12-04-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 20:25 IST
Two persons were killed when a private bus collided with their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place near Semalia village, when the bus heading towards Khavasa hit the two-wheeler going in the opposite direction to Thandla, Thandla police station in-charge Kaushalya Chouhan said.

Motorcycle riders Nar Singh (36) and Jaimal Dindore (32) died in the accident, while the bus driver fled the scene, she said.

The bus went on to hit a wall before coming to a halt, but no passenger on the vehicle suffered any injury, the official said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

