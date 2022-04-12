Left Menu

FM meets EU delegation to discuss FTA, other issues

Finance Minister Smt nsitharaman and Mr berndlange agreed that there is keenness to move ahead on India-EU negotiations with Bilateral Investment Treaty, Free Trade Agreement and Geographical Indications Agreement, the ministry said in another tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 21:00 IST
FM meets EU delegation to discuss FTA, other issues
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met an EU delegation led by Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Bernd Lange and discussed issues of mutual interests, including the India-EU trade pact. As two of the largest open market economies and pluralistic societies, India and the EU can work towards a partnership that promotes international rule-based order in the post-pandemic period, the finance ministry said in a tweet. ''Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman and Mr @berndlange agreed that there is keenness to move ahead on India-EU negotiations with Bilateral Investment Treaty, Free Trade Agreement and Geographical Indications Agreement,'' the ministry said in another tweet. Both sides underlined that synergised cooperation between India and the EU can harness opportunities to deliver on strong global value chains with transparent, viable, inclusive and rules-based inter-linkages, it said.

There has not been much forward movement on the FTA with the EU. The Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) has been held up since May 2013 as both sides are yet to bridge substantial gaps on crucial issues. Launched in June 2007, the negotiations for the proposed BTIA have witnessed many hurdles, with both sides having major differences on key issues like intellectual property rights, duty cut in automobiles and spirits, and a liberal visa regime. The two sides have to iron out differences related to the movement of professionals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
4
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022