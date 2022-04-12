Left Menu

Hathway Cable Q4 net profit declines 60.6 pc to Rs 28.42 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 21:38 IST
Hathway Cable Q4 net profit declines 60.6 pc to Rs 28.42 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Tuesday reported a 60.6 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 28.42 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 72.14 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Hathway Cable & Datacom said in a BSE filing.

However, its total income was up 3.32 per cent at Rs 462.87 crore against Rs 447.99 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Hathway Cable's total expenses were Rs 447.57 crore, up 7.02 per cent in Q4 FY 2021-22 compared to Rs 418.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 20.55 apiece on BSE, down 2.84 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
4
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022