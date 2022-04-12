Left Menu

WTO lowers global trade volume growth forecast to 3 pc for 2022

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 23:12 IST
WTO lowers global trade volume growth forecast to 3 pc for 2022
  • Country:
  • India

The world merchandise trade volume is expected to grow by 3 per cent in 2022 against the earlier forecast of 4.7 per cent, mainly due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the WTO said on Tuesday.

Prospects for the global economy have darkened since the outbreak of war in Ukraine on February 24, prompting WTO economists to reassess their projections for world trade over the next two years, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said in a statement.

''The organisation now expects merchandise trade volume growth of 3 per cent in 2022 -- down from its previous forecast of 4.7 per cent -- and 3.4 per cent in 2023, but these estimates are less certain than usual due to the fluid nature of the conflict,'' it added.

The most immediate economic impact of the crisis has been a sharp rise in commodity prices. Despite their small shares in world trade and output, Russia and Ukraine are key suppliers of essential goods, including food, energy, and fertilisers, supplies of which are now threatened by the war, the statement said. Grain shipments through Black Sea ports have already been halted, with potentially dire consequences for food security in poor countries, it noted.

Besides the war, lockdowns in China to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are again disrupting seaborne trade at a time when supply chain pressures appeared to be easing, it said, adding this could lead to renewed shortages of manufacturing inputs and higher inflation.

''The war in Ukraine…has also damaged the global economy at a critical juncture. Its impact will be felt around the world, particularly in low-income countries, where food accounts for a large fraction of household spending,'' Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said. ''In a crisis, more trade is needed to ensure stable, equitable access to necessities. Restricting trade will threaten the wellbeing of families and businesses...,'' she said.

She added that governments and multilateral organisations must work together to facilitate trade at a time of sharp inflationary pressures on essential supplies and growing pressures on supply chains.

These growth projections will be updated in October, but an earlier revision could be issued if incoming data warrant it, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
Arjuna Ranatunga urges SL players to leave IPL and stand in support of their country

Arjuna Ranatunga urges SL players to leave IPL and stand in support of their...

 Sri Lanka

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022