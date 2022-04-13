Civil society groups urge new $2.5 trillion allocation of IMF monetary reserves

Sixteen civil society groups on Tuesday urged the International Monetary Fund to issue $2.5 trillion in additional emergency reserves to help developing countries still struggling to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact. In an open letter to the IMF and finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies, the Bretton Woods Project, Caritas Africa and 14 other groups said developing countries were already lagging behind, and now their woes were compounded by rising energy and food prices triggered by the war in Ukraine.

They said last year's issuance of $650 billion in Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) - the largest ever allocation - had helped developing countries buy vaccines, provide stimulus for their economies and invest in health systems, but more aid was needed. At least 99 low- and middle-income countries had used $104 billion of their emergency reserves since August, but $400 billion of the total went to advanced economies that did not need them, given the current IMF quota system, the groups said.

To address continuing fiscal needs, the groups urged issuance of another $2.5 trillion in SDRs, as well as steps to decouple the allocation from existing quotas and ensure that developing countries received a bigger share of the reserves. However, a new allocation that large would face massive hurdles, in part because it would require approval by the U.S. Congress, as the United States is the fund's controlling shareholder.

All IMF members, including Russia, China and Iran would receive allocations, which would be certain to draw some opposition following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has vowed that Russia will be banned from exchanging the $17 billion worth of SDRs it received in last year's allocation for underlying currencies. Russia would get about $67 billion of a $2.5 trillion issuance. The NGOs also called on advanced economies to expand their commitment to redirect unneeded SDRs to countries that needed them, without imposing policy conditions.

The IMF's board is due to consider on Wednesday plans for the IMF's proposed Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST), an instrument that would allow countries to donate or loan their unneeded SDRs to other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)