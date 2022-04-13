Key market euro zone inflation gauge hits highest since 2012

A key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations rose above 2.40% on Wednesday, scaling a 10-year peak with a higher-than-expected inflation reading in Britain adding to signs of persisting price pressures. It is the highest the five-year five-year breakeven forward has risen since 2012, according to data from the European Central Bank, and far above the 2% target of the bank, which meets on Thursday.

"It will definitely be testing their resolve and their stance. It's definitely a problem. There's a lot of arguments that they've put forward to diminish the importance of this indicator," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING. The gauge has risen from around 2.20% before Russia's invasion last month and around 2% at the start of the year.

"It shows at least one thing - there are concerns out there that inflation is out of control," Bouvet added, though he said such a risk was small and not a widely held view. A Reuters poll last week showed economists still expect euro zone inflation, which hit 7.5% in March, to peak during this quarter.

Data on Wednesday showed British inflation climbed to 7.0% in March from 6.2% in February, its highest since March 1992 and by more than expected by most economists. Oil prices also continued rising after a 6% surge a day earlier as Russia said that peace talks with Ukraine had hit a dead end.

With inflation concerns dominating, euro zone bond yields resumed their rise as Tuesday's relief rally after U.S. data proved short-lived. Yields on U.S. Treasuries and euro zone bonds had dropped after the U.S. March inflation reading, which showed underlying inflation pressures moderated as goods prices, excluding food and energy, dropped by the most in two years.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was four basis points higher on the day at 0.84% by 0926 GMT, after rising as high as 0.86% in earlier trade. On Tuesday it ended the session 2 bps lower in its first fall in six sessions. Bond yields move inversely with prices.

Two-year German yields, sensitive to interest rate expectations, rose similarly. Italian 10-year yields were also up 4 bps, pushing the closely-watched risk premium over German bonds to 160 bps from 164 bps in earlier trade.

Money markets are pricing in around 70 bps of ECB rate hikes by December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)