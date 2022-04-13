Left Menu

10 killed in Egypt bus crash including French, Belgian nationals- governor

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-04-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 16:27 IST
10 killed in Egypt bus crash including French, Belgian nationals- governor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Ten people were killed in a bus accident in southern Egypt on Wednesday, including four French citizens, one Belgian national and five Egyptians, the regional governor's office said in a statement. The accident occurred on the road between the city of Aswan and the temples of Abu Simbel, a popular tourist site several hours further south, the statement from the Aswan governorate said.

A total of 14 French and Belgian tourists were on the bus, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022