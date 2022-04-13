10 killed in Egypt bus crash including French, Belgian nationals- governor
Ten people were killed in a bus accident in southern Egypt on Wednesday, including four French citizens, one Belgian national and five Egyptians, the regional governor's office said in a statement. The accident occurred on the road between the city of Aswan and the temples of Abu Simbel, a popular tourist site several hours further south, the statement from the Aswan governorate said.
A total of 14 French and Belgian tourists were on the bus, the statement added.
