Spain and Egypt Draw: Ranking Shuffle Before World Cup
In a friendly encounter, Spain was held to a 0-0 draw by Egypt, losing their top world ranking to France. Despite 25 attempts, Spain was unable to score, with Egypt displaying a commendable defensive performance. The fixture's relocation from Qatar, due to logistical concerns, also played a role.
Spain, recently ousted from the top of the world rankings by France, settled for a goalless draw against Egypt during their friendly match in Cornella de Llobregat. The result, a boost for Egypt ahead of the World Cup, highlighted Spain's struggle to finish organized defensive plays by their opponents.
Omar Marmoush almost put Egypt ahead in the first half, his effort from the box's edge rattling the woodwork. Spain, despite multiple attempts, couldn't find a breakthrough, emphasizing their need for improved offensive precision. Alejandro Grimaldo's free-kick narrowly missed the mark, striking the crossbar.
Spain's persistence saw them fire 25 shots, with sparse accuracy, as Egyptian goalkeeper Oufa Shobeir delivered crucial saves. Following Hamdi Fathy's ejection, Egypt managed to maintain composure to secure the draw, previously scheduled to take place in Qatar but relocated over logistical issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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