Spain Held to Frustrating Draw by Egypt in Friendly Match

Spain's national football team was held to a scoreless draw by Egypt in a friendly international match, resulting in Spain dropping to second in the world rankings. The match took place in Cornella de Llobregat on Tuesday.

Egypt came closest to scoring during the first half when Omar Marmoush's impressive shot struck the post. Despite Spain's efforts, they were unable to create significant scoring opportunities.

The game, initially scheduled for Qatar but relocated due to logistical issues, saw a dramatic moment five minutes from time. Spain's Alejandro Grimaldo unleashed a powerful free kick, only to see it hit the crossbar. Egypt, who ended the match with 10 men after Hamdi Fathy's dismissal, celebrated their poised performance, seeing the result as a morale boost ahead of the World Cup.