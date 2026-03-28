Egypt's Economic Strategy Amidst Middle East Turmoil

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced on Saturday the country's decision to temporarily slow down large state projects requiring substantial fuel and diesel. This move, encompassing a 30% cut in fuel allocation for government vehicles, aims to manage resource use amid escalating energy costs due to Middle East conflicts.

In addition to fuel-saving measures, both public and private sectors, excluding services and manufacturing, will transition to remote work every Sunday throughout April. This strategy, potentially extendable, is part of Egypt's response plan to the Iran war's economic ramifications, which heavily impact the energy sector reliant on imports.

Despite not being directly involved in the conflict, Egypt is taking proactive steps to shield its economy. Measures include potential wage increases and budget allocations for essential services, as inflation in fuel prices continues, exacerbating public transport costs and straining finances. The government assures these are temporary actions to maintain economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)