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Egypt's Economic Strategy Amidst Middle East Turmoil

Egypt will implement measures to manage fuel consumption and remote work strategies in response to rising energy costs due to Middle East conflicts. The temporary measures aim to mitigate economic fallout, with the government considering wage increases and bolstered allocations for healthcare and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:16 IST
Egypt's Economic Strategy Amidst Middle East Turmoil
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Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced on Saturday the country's decision to temporarily slow down large state projects requiring substantial fuel and diesel. This move, encompassing a 30% cut in fuel allocation for government vehicles, aims to manage resource use amid escalating energy costs due to Middle East conflicts.

In addition to fuel-saving measures, both public and private sectors, excluding services and manufacturing, will transition to remote work every Sunday throughout April. This strategy, potentially extendable, is part of Egypt's response plan to the Iran war's economic ramifications, which heavily impact the energy sector reliant on imports.

Despite not being directly involved in the conflict, Egypt is taking proactive steps to shield its economy. Measures include potential wage increases and budget allocations for essential services, as inflation in fuel prices continues, exacerbating public transport costs and straining finances. The government assures these are temporary actions to maintain economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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