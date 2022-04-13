Left Menu

ActiMedia PR and Digital Takes Home Prestigious IPRCCA's 'Fashion and Lifestyle Agency of The Year' Award

ActiMedia PR and Digital, a boutique communications consultancy, has won the 'Fashion and Lifestyle Agency of the Year' award at the 12th edition of exchange4media's India PR and Corporate Communications Awards (IPRCCA). The event, held at the Hyatt Regency hotel in New Delhi on April 8, 2022, was attended by the stalwarts of the industry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 18:58 IST
ActiMedia PR and Digital Takes Home Prestigious IPRCCA's 'Fashion and Lifestyle Agency of The Year' Award
ActiMedia PR and Digital Won IPRCCA's 'Fashion and Lifestyle Agency of The Year' Award. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): ActiMedia PR and Digital, a boutique communications consultancy, has won the 'Fashion and Lifestyle Agency of the Year' award at the 12th edition of exchange4media's India PR and Corporate Communications Awards (IPRCCA). The event, held at the Hyatt Regency hotel in New Delhi on April 8, 2022, was attended by the stalwarts of the industry. ActiMedia PR and Digital caters to a diverse set of clients across hospitality, e-commerce, travel and CSR but is known for its specialized client-consultation in the lifestyle, luxury and fashion categories. The agency also took home three gold, one silver and one bronze award for the exceptional strategy, planning and execution of various brand campaigns.

These are 1. Gold - Arts and Music - Bacardi NH7 Weekender

2. Gold - Esports and Gaming - NODWIN Gaming 3. Gold - CSR and Not-for-profit (Beyond Metro) - KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival 2021

4. Silver - Thought Leadership - De Beers Forevermark Diamonds 5. Bronze - CSR and Not-for-profit - KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival 2021

"We are delighted and honoured to receive these awards! We have specialised in fashion and lifestyle right from our inception over two-decades ago and have been blessed with some great clients who've repeatedly shown their faith in us over the years. A big 'Thank You' to our clients as well as to our super-passionate teams across India who make great things happen," said Amitabh Saksena, Founder and Managing Director, ActiMedia PR and Digital. This year's IPRCCA awards received a staggering 550+ entries. The jury was chaired by B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star, and Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor in Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media group and included prominent Heads of Corporate Communications of companies like Fortis Healthcare, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd., Tata Teleservices Limited, ICICI Bank, Frost & Sullivan, Jaguar Group, Biocon Group & Biocon Biologics, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), The Oberoi Group and PhonePe, to name a few.

Winners were selected on the basis of the challenge, clarity of insights and creativity, alignment between goals, strategy and execution as well as measurable results. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022