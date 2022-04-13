Two motorcyclists killed in accident in Navi Mumbai

Two persons were killed when their motorcycle hit a road divider near Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred on Saket Road after their motorcycle bumped into an electricity pole first before hitting the road divider, they said. The deceased were identified as Krishnatrao Patil (41) and Umesh Patil (43), police said.

A case was registered against them at Rabodi police station.

