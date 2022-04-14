Russia to expel senior Czech diplomat in retaliatory move
Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 00:05 IST
Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday said it was expelling a senior Czech diplomat from Moscow after Prague last month told a top Russian official at the embassy to leave.
In a statement, the ministry said the Czech diplomat had to leave Russia before the end of day on April 16.
