Russia to expel senior Czech diplomat in retaliatory move

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 00:05 IST
Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday said it was expelling a senior Czech diplomat from Moscow after Prague last month told a top Russian official at the embassy to leave.

In a statement, the ministry said the Czech diplomat had to leave Russia before the end of day on April 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

