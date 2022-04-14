Left Menu

Sterling rises for a 2nd day as inflation seen priming hawks

Versus the euro , the British currency was broadly steady around 83.08 pence. Wednesday's data showed British consumer price inflation jumping in March to 7%, its highest level in three decades and more than expected by most economists in a Reuters poll.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2022
The British pound rose for a second consecutive day on Thursday as the dollar weakened broadly and expectations grew that rocketing inflation would force the central bank to tighten policy aggressively in the coming months. Against the dollar, the pound edged 0.1% higher to $1.3180, its highest level since April 5. Versus the euro , the British currency was broadly steady around 83.08 pence.

Wednesday's data showed British consumer price inflation jumping in March to 7%, its highest level in three decades and more than expected by most economists in a Reuters poll. Financial markets are all but certain the Bank of England will raise interest rates to 1% from 0.75% on May 5 before taking them to 2%-2.25% by the end of 2022, though many economists expect it to be less aggressive.

While British bond yields softened slightly, two-year yields remained near their highest levels since March 2009, hit earlier this week, further boosting sentiment.

