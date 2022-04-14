BMW launches new F 900 XR in India tagged at Rs 12.3 lakh
The adventure sports tourer will be available as completely built-up unit CBU and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships, the company said in a statement. The new profile of adventure sports tourer F 900 XRs unique performance is combined with powerful features that further enhance riding in a distinctive and future-oriented style of a genuine XR, he added.
- Country:
- India
German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched the updated version of F 900 XR in India priced at Rs 12.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The adventure sports tourer will be available as completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships, the company said in a statement. Deliveries of the bike will commence from June 2022, it added. ''BMW Motorrad has brought the world's finest premium motorcycles to India and created a distinct place for itself among motorcycling enthusiasts. XR represents an uncompromising combination of athleticism and long-distance riding performance,'' BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah noted. The new profile of adventure sports tourer F 900 XR's unique performance is combined with powerful features that further enhance riding in a distinctive and future-oriented style of a genuine XR, he added. The new F 900 XR comes with a 895-cc engine which generates an output of 105 hp. The bike sprints from 0-100km/hr in just 3.6 seconds and achieves a top speed of over 200 km/hr.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BMW Group
- F 900 XR
- German
- India
- F 900 XR's
- lakh
- Vikram Pawah
- BMW Motorrad
ALSO READ
FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide
Link in bio, but make it shoppable: Meet Linkpop, Shopify's newest offering for creators in India
Biden's point person on Russian sanctions to visit India on March 30 to discuss 'consequences' of 'unjustified war' against Ukraine: White House
KCR urges PM Modi to accommodate Ukraine-returned medical students in Indian colleges
Single day rise of 1,233 new COVID-19 infections, 31 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 4,30,23,215, death toll to 5,21,101:Govt.