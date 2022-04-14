Amazon CEO says not adding cryptocurrency as payment option anytime soon - CNBC
Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 18:34 IST
Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said the e-commerce giant is not close to adding cryptocurrency as a payment option to its retail business, in an interview with CNBC on Thursday.
He also said it might be possible to sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its e-commerce platform.
