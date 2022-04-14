Left Menu

As we continue our journey as a payments bank today, we are now partnering with new age technology companies that will transform the digital banking space in the days to come, Rishi Gupta, MD CEO of Fino Payments Bank, said.The partnership will create new banking products and solutions that will lead to larger consumer adoption, S Anand, co-founder and CEO, Paysprint, said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 19:33 IST
*US-based Patagonia places repeat order for Khadi denim fabric US-based fashion brand Patagonia has placed a repeat order for purchasing Khadi denim fabric, the MSME ministry said on Thursday.

In March this year, Patagonia, through textile giant Arvind Mills, placed an order for purchasing 17,050 metres of the fabric worth nearly Rs 80 lakh from Udyog Bharti, a Rajkot-based khadi institution.

''The repeat order comes after the successful completion of the previous order for 30,000 metres of Khadi denim fabric worth Rs 1.08 crore,'' it said.

Patagonia is using the handcrafted Khadi denim fabric for making denim apparels.

In July 2017, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) signed an agreement with Arvind mills Ltd to trade khadi denim products around the world. PTI RR **** *PaySprint raises seed capital from Fino Payment Bank Fintech startup PaySprint on Thursday said it has raised seed capital funding from Fino Payment Bank. The startup did not share the amount raised.

''As we continue our journey as a payments bank today, we are now partnering with new age technology companies that will transform the digital banking space in the days to come,'' Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO of Fino Payments Bank, said.

The partnership will create new banking products and solutions that will lead to larger consumer adoption, S Anand, co-founder and CEO, Paysprint, said. PTI KPM *** *Nova Benefits rolls out LGBTQIA+ corporate health plan Health insurance platform Nova Benefits on Thursday announced the roll out of it LGBTQIA+ or same-sex corporate health plan for companies.

Under the policy, an employee can include their same-sex partner as a dependant along with other immediate family members. The policy allows dependants to be included irrespective of their sexual orientation and gender identity, a release said.

There is also an option to increase the cover for LGBTQIA+ employees to avail maternity, paternity and childcare benefits.

