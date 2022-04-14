U.S. targets seven Belarus national carrier airplanes for violating export controls -- source
The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday is identifying seven Boeing 737 airplanes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls, a source told Reuters. The seven Belarusian operated commercial aircraft are the first since restrictions on Belarus were tightened last week.
The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday is identifying seven Boeing 737 airplanes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls, a source told Reuters.
The seven Belarusian operated commercial aircraft are the first since restrictions on Belarus were tightened last week. The Commerce Department said the restrictions that bar them from receiving service abroad should effectively ground them from future international flights. The list of planes subject to restrictions now includes 146 Russian-owned or operated aircraft and seven Belarusian aircraft imposed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine isn't naive, Zelenskiy says after Russia pledges to scale down attack on Kyiv
All Rossiya Airlines' jets have been transferred to a Russia registry - tass
TOP WRAP 2-Ukraine isn't naive, Zelenskiy says after Russian pledge to scale down attack on Kyiv
UN food chief: Ukraine war's food crisis is worst since WWII