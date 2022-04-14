Left Menu

Woman who jumped off Delhi metro station succumbs to injuries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 23:44 IST
Woman who jumped off Delhi metro station succumbs to injuries
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman hailing from Punjab who jumped off a 40-foot-high elevated platform of the Akshardham metro station here on Thursday morning died of injuries at a hospital, police said.

As soon as she was spotted standing at the edge of platform No. 2 around 7:30 am, CISF personnel had rushed to the spot to try to dissuade her from taking the fatal leap and a team was also dispatched to catch her safely.

The woman, aged around 20-22 years, managed to jump off but was caught with the help of a blanket by the CISF personnel and other people present on the ground.

A CISF spokesperson had then said that she had sustained severe injuries in the fall and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

''She attempted suicide but was caught by CISF personnel and others. She was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition. The woman died during the course of treatment,'' a senior Delhi Police official said later in the day.

CISF officials had earlier said that they have ''unconfirmed'' reports suggesting the woman could not hear or speak.

A video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) provides a counter-terrorist cover to the rapid rail network running across the national capital region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Department dismisses report claimed Shongweni Dam collapsed

Department dismisses report claimed Shongweni Dam collapsed

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022