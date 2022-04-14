Woman who jumped off Delhi metro station succumbs to injuries
- Country:
- India
A young woman hailing from Punjab who jumped off a 40-foot-high elevated platform of the Akshardham metro station here on Thursday morning died of injuries at a hospital, police said.
As soon as she was spotted standing at the edge of platform No. 2 around 7:30 am, CISF personnel had rushed to the spot to try to dissuade her from taking the fatal leap and a team was also dispatched to catch her safely.
The woman, aged around 20-22 years, managed to jump off but was caught with the help of a blanket by the CISF personnel and other people present on the ground.
A CISF spokesperson had then said that she had sustained severe injuries in the fall and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
''She attempted suicide but was caught by CISF personnel and others. She was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition. The woman died during the course of treatment,'' a senior Delhi Police official said later in the day.
CISF officials had earlier said that they have ''unconfirmed'' reports suggesting the woman could not hear or speak.
A video of the incident was widely shared on social media.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) provides a counter-terrorist cover to the rapid rail network running across the national capital region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- CISF
- Punjab