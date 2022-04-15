India wins the bid to host Harvard's HPAIR ACONF 2022 in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Harvard College Project for Asian and International Relations (HPAIR), a Harvard University based student organisation which operates the largest student-run conference in Asia, today announced that India will be the host country for HPAIR ACONF 2022 in New Delhi. The objective of the conference is to create a forum that will connect young professionals and students with global leaders. Such forum creates multiple opportunities to interact with the leaders and learn various issues related to economic, political and social issues in Asia-Pacific region.

"Delhi has emerged as a hub for hosting global conferences across various sectors. The Delhi Government recognizes the potential of the city and encourages its youth to participate in hosting prestigious conferences such as HPAIR. We are glad that students from our schools and colleges will be able to interact with global leaders and exchange cultural and academic knowledge with their peer participants at the HPAIR Conference 2020 being hosted in Delhi this year." -Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, Government of NCT of Delhi. Soham Roy, Co-President of HPAIR, said, "India is growing, it is growing big. Global countries are looking at India that has the largest youth population on this planet. 'HPAIR- Davos of Harvard for young global talents' has selected India for the first time in the last 30 years as the host nation to conduct the conference this year."

Yogesh Chadha, Co-President of HPAIR, said, "It's been a roller coaster ride in the last one year. Our team has put heart and soul to win this bid to bring Harvard to India. Despite the odds faced by the COVID-19 induced pandemic, we have made this dream come true for the youth of our country. Now, it is India's turn to host HPAIR ACONF 2022 in Delhi. The venue details will be updated soon." "India is one of the largest emerging countries in the world and plays a key role in the Asia-Pacific region. For years, the HPAIR committee has been eagerly waiting to host the conference in India. Several teams from various countries participated in the bidding to host the conference. South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and 10 other Asian countries were among those in the bidding process. HPAIR is excited to announce that for the first time in 30 years, India has won the bid to host HPAIR ACONF 2022 in New Delhi." -Yoel Hawa, Co-President of HPAIR

Global speakers from diverse backgrounds are expected to attend the event this year. Thousands of lives impacted through this conference paving the way to a bright future for the younger generation. The past conferences have witnessed delegates from 40+ countries. Some of the notable speakers who have attended HPAIR ACONF previously are N.R. Narayana Murthy- Founder of Infosys and Member of UN Foundation; Ajay Piramal - Chairman Of Piramal Group; Nathan Harrell East - Founding Member Of Fourplay; Richard Lui - First Asian American To Anchor A Major News Network; Ho Kwon Ping - Former Director Of Singapore Airlines; Steve Aoki - American Dj; Muhammad Yunus- Winner Of The Nobel Peace Prize In 2006, Founder Of The Grameen Bank.

The HPAIR, a Harvard University student-run non-profit organization established in 1991, holds two annual conferences - one in Harvard University and one in a different Asian city each year. HPAIR's Asia Conference is a 5-day academic program encompassing panels, keynotes, workshops, and case study challenges on the most pressing issues facing the Asia-Pacific region. There are great opportunities open for the young folks to join the organizing team. Anyone interested could get in touch with the team on social media pages. Further details of the conference will be released shortly. Thank you all for your support.

