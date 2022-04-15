Left Menu

PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 15-04-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 17:16 IST
Four killed in J'khand as car hits tree
Four persons, including a woman, were killed and two others seriously injured on Friday when a four-wheeler carrying them hit a tree on the side of the road in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, a police officer said.

The victims are residents of Katihar district in Bihar, he said.

The driver lost control of the speeding vehicle, which then hit the roadside tree in Mohanpur police station area, Officer-in-Charge Prem Pradip said.

A woman was among the four persons killed under the impact of the collision, he said.

Two others, including a child, suffered serious injuries, the officer said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, he added.

