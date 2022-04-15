Left Menu

THDC India signs pact with Rajasthan govt to produce 10,000 MW of renewable energy

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 15-04-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 18:58 IST
THDC India Limited on Friday signed an MoU with the Rajasthan government to produce 10,000 MW of renewable energy.

The project will be completed in five years at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by THDC CMD Rajiv Vishnoi and Rajasthan Renewable Corporation Ltd Chairman and Additional Secretary (Power) Subodh Agrawal.

Barren, infertile pieces of land which are of little use to their owners will be taken on lease for the project to produce 17,000 crore units of electricity, Agrawal said.

Similar experiments in Barmer district of Rajasthan had changed its economy, he added.

Vishnoi said there is a lot of potential in the field of renewable energy and THDC India Ltd will utilise its strength in a better way to tap the opportunities.

