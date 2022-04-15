Car runs over family of three sleeping on footpath in Kota; one dead

A speeding car ran over three members of a family sleeping on a footpath outside the MBS Hospital here in the early hours of Friday, killing one of them, police said.

Dinesh Bawariya (45), a vegetable vendor, died on the spot, while his wife and their seven-year-old son are undergoing treatment for critical injuries, the area's DSP, Kaluram Verma, said.

The driver, Mahendra Arora of Vallabh Nagar area of the city, had abandoned the car on the spot and fled but was arrested later, Superintendent of Police (Kota city) Kesar Singh Shekhawat said.

The accused, a businessman, was going to the railway station to drop two relatives, the police said, adding that he was booked for culpable homicide under sections of the IPC and further investigation in the matter is underway.

Bawariya and his family used to live in a makeshift accommodation on the footpath outside the hospital, the police said.

The hit-and-run took place around 1 am on Friday, Verma added.

People of the area had staged a protest outside the hospital following the crash demanding the arrest of the driver, but it was lifted after senior police officials assured them of immediate action.

The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination, the police said.

