BCCI issues bid document for IPL closing ceremony

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 14:40 IST
The BCCI on Saturday invited bids from entities interested in staging the closing ceremony of the ongoing Indian Premier League through a tender process.

The Board announced the release of Request for Proposal (RFP) for staging the closing ceremony.

The detailed terms and conditions of the tender process, including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the RFP which will be made available on payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 1 lakh plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The RFP will be available for purchase till April 25.

''Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFP,'' the BCCI said in a release.

''However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFP and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid.'' The IPL began on March 26 and the final will be held on May 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

